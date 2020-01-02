Global  

UFC 247: Jon Jones edges out Dominick Reyes to set new title fights record in Houston

BBC Sport Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Light heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones beats Dominick Reyes to set a new record for most UFC title fight victories.
