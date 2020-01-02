Sports News Tweets UFC 247: Jon Jones edges out Dominick Reyes to set new title fights record in Houston https://t.co/WhidpA99qc 1 minute ago

Sokkaa_RSS UFC 247: Jon Jones edges out Dominick Reyes to set new title fights record in Houston https://t.co/PuL12Uf24r https://t.co/PSJoHz0R4i 9 minutes ago

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 UFC 247: Jon Jones edges out Dominick Reyes to set new title fights record in Houston https://t.co/nYh33hFTFV ⟶ via… https://t.co/uEKONxTcyd 9 minutes ago

🇬🇧 My Amigo UFC 247: Jon Jones edges out Dominick Reyes to set new title fights record in Houston https://t.co/uEdRIkZmKb… https://t.co/POK0Rrt02A 9 minutes ago

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SPORT: UFC 247: Jon Jones edges out Dominick Reyes to set new title fights record in Houston… https://t.co/N2U9BTtGtZ 14 minutes ago

Wordy RT @theScore: And STILL! 🏆 Jon Jones edges out Dominick Reyes to defend title at #UFC247. https://t.co/RFCZDutaRV 23 minutes ago