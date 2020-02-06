Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ellis Genge labels England critics 'sausages' in extraordinary interview after Calcutta Cup win over Scotland

Ellis Genge labels England critics 'sausages' in extraordinary interview after Calcutta Cup win over Scotland

Independent Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Calcutta Cup match-winner hits back at those who called for Eddie Jones to be sacked in the wake of the France defeat
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23

Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23 00:52

 England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23. Jones has made several changes to the starting line up following a humbling opening defeat to France.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hogg focused on Calcutta Cup challenge [Video]Hogg focused on Calcutta Cup challenge

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is focusing on what his side has to do to win the Calcutta Cup rather than engaging in a war of words with England

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'I hope we have shut them up' - Genge calls England critics 'sausages'

Prop forward Ellis Genge describes his side's critics as "sausages" after scoring the winning try in England's victory over Scotland.
BBC Sport

Six Nations: Eddie Jones drops Ben Youngs for Calcutta Cup clash vs Scotland in one of five England changes from France defeat

Eddie Jones has performed major surgery on his England team by making five changes to the side who lost the Six Nations opener vs France. Leicester Tigers...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

RugbyMedium

RugbyMedium Ellis Genge labels England critics &apos;sausages&apos; in extraordinary interview after Calcutta Cup win over Scot… https://t.co/7KdmsalVe6 5 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Ellis Genge labels England critics 'sausages' in extraordinary interview after Calcutta Cup https://t.co/unsd9gjIW1 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.