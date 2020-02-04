Global  

Raptors face the Timberwolves on 14-game win streak

FOX Sports Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Toronto aims to continue its 14-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota
VanVleet scores 29 points and Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win

Fred VanVleet scored 29 points and the Toronto Raptors stretched their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games with a 119-118 victory over the Brooklyn Nets...
CP24 Also reported by •FOX Sports

Nearing franchise-best win streak, reigning champion Raptors continue to surprise

Few people picked the Toronto Raptors to do much this season. But despite a banged-up roster, and boasting no bona fide superstars, the Raptors are poised to set...
CBC.ca


