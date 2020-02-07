Global  

Canadiens host the Coyotes following overtime victory

FOX Sports Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Montreal hosts Arizona after the Canadiens beat Toronto 2-1 in overtime
News video: Ilya Kovalchuk cleans up rebound for OT winner

Ilya Kovalchuk cleans up rebound for OT winner 01:47

 Ilya Kovalchuk picks up the Nick Suzuki rebound and sends a wrist shot past Jack Campbell to give the Canadiens a 2-1 overtime victory

Recent related news from verified sources

Canadiens shoot down Ducks in overtime to earn 2nd straight victory

Defenceman Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.
CBC.ca

Petry’s OT goal lifts Canadiens over Ducks 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Nick Suzuki...
Seattle Times

