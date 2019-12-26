Global  

Home hero Lee emulates sister to break European Tour duck at Vic Open

Reuters Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The anticipated family double did not materialize but Min Woo Lee emulated sister Minjee at the Vic Open on Sunday to claim his maiden European Tour title with a two-shot victory over Ryan Fox.
Sport24.co.za | Min Woo Lee wins Vic Open to make it a family affair

Min Woo Lee followed in his sister's footsteps by winning the innovative Vic Open,earning a two-year European Tour exemption in the process.
News24

European Tour ISPS Handa Vic Open Scores

Feb 9 (OPTA) - Scores from the European Tour ISPS Handa Vic Open on Saturday -19 Min Woo Lee (Australia) 66 67 68 68 -17 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 67 71 69 64 -14...
Reuters India

