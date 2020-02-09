Sport24.co.za | Min Woo Lee wins Vic Open to make it a family affair

Global  

Min Woo Lee followed in his sister's footsteps by winning the innovative Vic Open,earning a two-year European Tour exemption in the process.
Home hero Lee emulates sister to break European Tour duck at Vic Open

The anticipated family double did not materialize but Min Woo Lee emulated sister Minjee at the Vic Open on Sunday to claim his maiden European Tour title with a...
