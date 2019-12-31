Bushfire bash: Tendulkar comes out of retirement for one over, faces Australia's Ellyse Perry

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar picked up the bat once again today (February 9) five years after hanging up the pads to face Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry for an over. Tendulkar is in Melbourne as a coach for former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's team who are facing a team led by fellow former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist for a charity match.


