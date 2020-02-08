Global  

Highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-4 Rangers

BBC Sport Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Rangers score three second-half goals to overcome Hamilton Academical and reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hamilton Academical 1-4 Rangers: Visitors book Scottish Cup quarter-final berth

A second-half Rangers blitz subdues Hamilton Academical and books the Glasgow side's place in the Scottish Cup last eight.
BBC Sport

Rangers: Steven Gerrard 'rattled cages' during win at Hamilton

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had to "rattle a few cages" at half-time as his team eventually sweep Hamilton Academical aside on Saturday
BBC Sport

