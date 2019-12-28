Global  

Man City vs West Ham postponed due to Storm Ciara

Independent Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Manchester City's Premier League game with West Ham has been postponed because of adverse weather.
News video: Premier League match preview: Manchester City v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v West Ham 01:21

 Manchester City prepare to take on West Ham at the Etihad Stadium, as Pep Guardiola's side look to close the wide gap between themselves and leaders Liverpool.

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan [Video]Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues [Video]Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues

Manuel Pellegrini sacked by West Ham United following 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:23Published


BREAKING Man City vs West Ham postponed as Storm Ciara forces game to be cancelled

Storm Ciara continues to wreak havoc as Manchester City's game with West Ham at the Etihad Stadium falls foul of the weather with fan safety prioritised
Daily Star

BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Man City v West Ham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday. The...
The Sport Review

AVFCBongo

Aston Villa Swahili Man City vs. West Ham postponed Utrecht vs. Ajax postponed Monchengladbach vs. Cologne postponed 2 seconds ago

taiwo_afeni

Afeni Taiwo RT @premierleague: Today's match between Man City and West Ham has been postponed due to extreme weather More information regarding the r… 3 seconds ago

akaoje1

Ahmad Kaoje RT @brfootball: Man City vs. West Ham postponed Utrecht vs. Ajax postponed Monchengladbach vs. Cologne postponed Games dropping today like… 5 seconds ago

tugumeisaacdon

Isaac T.I 🇺🇬 RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Manchester City's Premier League fixture against West Ham on Sunday has been postponed due to "extreme weather… 9 seconds ago

mervyn2518

Mervyn How RT @BenCrellin: Just seen the news! 😮 I think there's a decent chance Man City vs West Ham moves to this midweek or next weekend (and stay… 13 seconds ago

ezlhlmy

bobby. RT @ismyCAPplaying: Man City season ticket holder has just said he's been told West Ham at home will be played in GW36, as will Newcastle a… 15 seconds ago

GSBOUT1

GSBOUT RT @WestHam: ⚠ MATCH POSTPONED ⚠ We can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture against @ManCity has been postponed due to safety con… 17 seconds ago

iAdam1n

Adam I Yikes Man City vs West Ham is postponed due to the storm! 1 minute ago

