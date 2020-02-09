Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they prepare to transfer list player

Liverpool slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they prepare to transfer list player

Daily Star Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Liverpool slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they prepare to transfer list playerHarry Wilson has spent the last two seasons on loan with Derby and Bournemouth respectively, but he is not set to be given a chance to shine with the Reds first-team
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gibbs_lad

Josh Gibbs Liverpool slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they prepare to transfer list player https://t.co/3n6nsuSS0E 3 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Harry Wilson has spent the last two seasons on loan with Derby and Bournemouth respectively, but he is not set to b… https://t.co/tsZCGaee6G 3 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Liverpool slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they prepare to transfer list player https://t.co/coOGRrGDOR 3 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Liverpool #slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they prepare to transfer list player - Daily Star #afcbournemouth… https://t.co/JAd46uStYe 3 hours ago

fbbsix

Super League Liverpool slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they prepare to transfer list player https://t.co/gdXQl7XzOQ 3 hours ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Liverpool slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they put him on transfer list #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/UlKcOmvWAD 4 hours ago

Footy_Social_UK

Footy Social UK ⚽️ #FOOTBALL Liverpool slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they prepare to transfer list player… https://t.co/uT2rRiZXkO 4 hours ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they prepare to transfer list player https://t.co/GtaGTUtUSi https://t.co/tCSzVkyMk5 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.