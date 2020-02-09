Global  

Storm Ciara: Man City vs West Ham is postponed due to ‘extreme and escalating weather conditions’

talkSPORT Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Manchester City vs West Ham United in the Premier League has been postponed. A statement from the hosts on Twitter said: “Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s @premierleague match against West Ham has been postponed.” Man City will now face West Ham later in […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain

Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain 00:40

 The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday’s sporting programme. Football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures were all postponed as heavy winds hit Britain. Sunday’s two Super League games between...

