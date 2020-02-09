Storm Ciara: Man City vs West Ham is postponed due to ‘extreme and escalating weather conditions’
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Manchester City vs West Ham United in the Premier League has been postponed. A statement from the hosts on Twitter said: “Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s @premierleague match against West Ham has been postponed.” Man City will now face West Ham later in […]
The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday’s sporting programme. Football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures were all postponed as heavy winds hit Britain. Sunday’s two Super League games between...
Widespread flooding and winds of more than 90 miles per hour have caused severe disruption as Storm Ciara batters the UK. Strong gusts will continue to hit Northern Ireland and most of Scotland after..
