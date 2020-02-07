Global  

West Ham's match against Manchester City postponed due to extreme weather from Storm Ciara

Football.london Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
West Ham's match against Manchester City postponed due to extreme weather from Storm CiaraWest Ham's clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium has been postponed due to poor weather
News video: Stormy at the Etihad in Manchester

Stormy at the Etihad in Manchester 00:03

 Wind and rain blasted the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, forcing the postponement of Manchester City's clash with West Ham.

Sport24.co.za | Man City clash with West Ham postponed by storm

Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Ham was among major sporting events postponed as storm Ciara battered the United Kingdom.
