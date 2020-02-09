Sport24.co.za | Pakistan's Naseem Shah becomes youngest to take Test hat-trick

Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah grabbed a hat trick against Bangladesh to become the youngest person to record the feat in Test cricket.



Hindu



IndiaTimes



