Sport24.co.za | Pakistan's Naseem Shah becomes youngest to take Test hat-trick

News24 Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah grabbed a hat trick against Bangladesh to become the youngest person to record the feat in Test cricket.
Bangladesh’s leg-spinner Alok Kapali was previously the youngest to record a Test hat trick.
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest player to claim a Test hat-trick when he dismissed 3 Bangladesh batsmen with successive deliveries in...
