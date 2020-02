UPDATE 3-Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020 Scoreboard Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Feb 9 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of 1st test between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Sunday at Rawalpindi, Pakistan Bangladesh trail Pakistan by 86 runs with 4 wickets remaining Bangladesh 1st innings Tamim Iqbal lbw Mohammad Abbas 3 Saif Hassan c Asad Shafiq b Shaheen Afridi 0 Nazmul Hossain Shanto c Mohammad Rizwan b Mohammad Abbas 44 Mominul Haque c Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources UPDATE 2-Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020 Scoreboard Feb 8 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 1st test between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Saturday at Rawalpindi, Pakistan Pakistan lead Bangladesh by...

Reuters India 1 day ago



Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020 Scoreboard Feb 7 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday at Rawalpindi, Pakistan Pakistan trail Bangladesh by...

Reuters India 2 days ago





Tweets about this