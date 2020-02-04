Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Govt to reduce time taken for starting business

Govt to reduce time taken for starting business

IndiaTimes Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Currently, the ministry has the electronic form SPICe (Simplified Proforma for Incorporating Company Electronically) and that would be replaced with SPICe+. The 10 services offered through the new form would help in "saving as many procedures, time and cost for starting a business in India," the ministry said in a public notice.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside Politics: Bradley Jackson P.1 [Video]Inside Politics: Bradley Jackson P.1

To gauge the business community’s reaction to the State of the State of the State address, Bradley Jackson, President & CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry is our guest on INSIDE..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:48Published

Inside Politics: Bradley Jackson P.3 [Video]Inside Politics: Bradley Jackson P.3

To gauge the business community’s reaction to the State of the State of the State address, Bradley Jackson, President & CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry is our guest on INSIDE..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

cbdMD, Inc. To Host Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results

cbdMD, Inc. To Host Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2020 ResultsCHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A ), a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand, announced today that...
Business Wire

Boxwood Merger Corp. Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders Until February 10, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxwood Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: BWMC, BWMCU and BWMCW) (“Boxwood”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vineetpatawari

Vineet Patawari Govt to reduce time taken for starting business, to introduce new e-form. A welcome move https://t.co/zgTgG2LYIB 5 hours ago

dhruvbhim

ध्रुव भीमराजका 🇮🇳 RT @centerofright: Govt to reduce time taken for starting business, to introduce new e-form - an integrated electronic form for incorporati… 9 hours ago

biswajeetdash

Biswajeet Dash RT @gopimaliwal: @nsitharamanoffc @thesuniljain ... why not abolish forms altogether...? a lot with least or no experience of - n connectio… 11 hours ago

UPH_2016

UPHINDIA Govt To Reduce Time Taken For Starting Business; To Roll Out New e-Form https://t.co/qxXfIaxI3W https://t.co/sOFcE18bYa 11 hours ago

gopimaliwal

गोपी कृष्ण @nsitharamanoffc @thesuniljain ... why not abolish forms altogether...? a lot with least or no experience of - n co… https://t.co/5OAGtBBXbz 11 hours ago

GoodReturnsIN

GoodReturns.IN #News | Govt To Reduce Time Taken For Starting Business; To Roll Out New e-Form #startups https://t.co/OuCKK1zAxv 11 hours ago

AUMCap

AUM Capital Market Continuous effort is being taken to make business easy. E-forms are being introduced to incorporate new companies.… https://t.co/FjUPjZ9TJx 12 hours ago

MandarBagul

Mandar Bagul “Govt to reduce time taken for starting business; to introduce integrated electronic form from 15 February ” https://t.co/3KDnsI9ezV 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.