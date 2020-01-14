Global  

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2: Ben Davison says Gypsy King will ‘get the job done’ in rematch

talkSPORT Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury’s former trainer has backed the Gypsy King to beat Deontay Wilder ‘by any means necessary’. Fury split from trainer Ben Davison in December ahead of his much anticipated rematch with the WBC heavyweight world champion. Davison was credited with helping his old partner overcome his demons and return to the ring. Fury admitted […]
