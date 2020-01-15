Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A derby – TV channel, kick-off time and team news
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Inter Milan and AC Milan go head-to-head this evening as the two Italian giants look to continue their fine runs in Serie A. The Nerazzurri are looking to close the gap on league leaders Juventus, who lost yesterday, to one point as they eye a first title since 2010. AC Milan have endured a difficult season but are […]
Wayne Pivac's Wales go up against Andy Farrell's Ireland. Here's the kick-off time, team news, TV and live stream details and latest odds Wales Online Also reported by •Football.london •talkSPORT •BBC Sport