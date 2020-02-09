Global  

Storm Ciara: Non-league club Wisbech Town face £20,000 bill to replace stand which collapsed during chaotic weather

talkSPORT Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Storm Ciara has caused havoc all across Britain this weekend, with severe weather warnings issues by the Met Office. It’s believed it could be the biggest storm to hit the United Kingdom in seven years, with 90 miles per hour winds predicted, sparking tornado warnings. And non-league club Wisbech Town have felt the full force […]
