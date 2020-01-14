Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > West Brom extend lead at top of Championship table with win at Millwall

West Brom extend lead at top of Championship table with win at Millwall

talkSPORT Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
West Brom extended their lead at the top of the Championship table to four points with a 2-0 win at Millwall. Filip Krovinovic scored a spectacular goal from distance in the 42nd minute, before Dara O’Shea sealed the points late on. Leeds’ 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday means West Brom have created more […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo [Video]A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo

A mother and daughter have both won gold medals in a national martial arts championship on the same day.Lisa Rose, 43, scooped gold at the British Taekwondo Championships in December alongside her only..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship [Video]LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship

LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. Heisman Trophy winner..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Millwall v West Brom: Follow the action LIVE on TEAMtalk

Follow West Brom's bid to stretch their lead at the top of the Championship table to four points when they head to Millwall. The post Millwall v West Brom:...
Team Talk Also reported by •SoccerNews.comWalsall AdvertiserExpress and Star

'Win the league by 20 points' - The brilliant West Brom verdict after win over Millwall

'Win the league by 20 points' - The brilliant West Brom verdict after win over MillwallWest Brom opened up a four point lead at the top of the Championship after a hard fought win at Millwall
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserFootball FanCast

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.