Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Billy Sharp and John Lundstram on target as Sheffield United move to within two points of Chelsea with Bournemouth comeback win

Billy Sharp and John Lundstram on target as Sheffield United move to within two points of Chelsea with Bournemouth comeback win

talkSPORT Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sheffield United closed the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to just two points as they came from behind to beat struggling Bournemouth 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Callum Wilson had given the visitors the lead inside the opening 15 minutes with his second goal in his last three Premier League appearances. Billy Sharp scores goals 🐐 pic.twitter.com/frAstgY1uV […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo [Video]A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo

A mother and daughter have both won gold medals in a national martial arts championship on the same day.Lisa Rose, 43, scooped gold at the British Taekwondo Championships in December alongside her only..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sheffield United beats Bournemouth, Man City game called off

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United beat Bournemouth 2-1 in Sunday’s only English Premier League game after Manchester City’s match with West Ham...
Seattle Times

Lundstram leaves it late to fire European hopefuls Sheffield United up to fifth

John Lundstram’s late goal kept Sheffield United in the hunt for European football as it sealed a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

ProSyria2

PROSYRIA 🇳🇿🇸🇾 🇮🇶🇮🇷🇯🇵 RT @btsportfootball: "We're just trying to look above us to catch Chelsea!" "The character in the dressing room is massive." Billy Sharp… 29 seconds ago

GreatManGH

GreatMan RT @SkySportsPL: FULL-TIME! Goals from Billy Sharp and John Lundstram secure the points for the Blades after Callum Wilson struck first. ⚔… 29 seconds ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Late Lundstram strike snatches win for Blades to close on top four https://t.co/ksjSrEDl7R #AFCB #SHUBOU #SUFC 11 minutes ago

MADMAN_PEP

MADMAN PEP SZN @SkySportsPL FULL-TIME! Goals from Billy Sharp and John Lundstram secure the points for the Blades after Callum Wi… https://t.co/uvJ7rPMxlP 11 minutes ago

vumaSPORT

vumaSPORT Sheffield United stage a spirited fight back to beat Bournemouth 2-1 to climb to 5th with 39 points. Billy Sharp… https://t.co/ta7z78hM6v 12 minutes ago

DKINGJAY

JELEEL OBA YESIRU FULL-TIME Sheff Utd 2-1 Bournemouth Sheffield United move to two-points of Champions League football. Billy Sharp'… https://t.co/wNDKhNZNON 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.