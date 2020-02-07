Global  

Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth: Blades hit back to beat Cherries

BBC Sport Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sheffield United move up to fifth in the Premier League after fighting back to earn a dramatic win over Bournemouth in blustery conditions at Bramall Lane.
