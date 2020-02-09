Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Scottish Cup: Holders Celtic away to St Johnstone in last eight

Scottish Cup: Holders Celtic away to St Johnstone in last eight

BBC Sport Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Holders Celtic will face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Danny Lennon makes Celtic admission as Clyde manager lays out what it will take to shock Premiership leaders

Danny Lennon makes Celtic admission as Clyde manager lays out what it will take to shock Premiership leadersThe League One side face a monumental task against the Scottish Cup holders in today's fifth round tie at Broadwood.
Daily Record

Clyde 0-3 Celtic: Neil Lennon's side ease past Clyde in Scottish Cup

Celtic maintain their dreams of a fourth consecutive domestic treble as they stroll past League One Clyde and into the Scottish Cup last eight.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

removalman123

Keith Evans Scottish Cup: Holders Celtic away to St Johnstone in last eight https://t.co/ypuM0O34Ne 2 minutes ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportScot: Scottish Cup 🏆: Holders Celtic away to St Johnstone in last eight. All ties ➡️ https://t.co/jTjh93VO0K https://t.co/47c… 10 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo Scottish Cup: Holders Celtic away to St Johnstone in last eight https://t.co/f7QVr7eD0m @BBCSport https://t.co/22ESB1wk19 46 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Scottish Cup: Holders Celtic away to St Johnstone in last eight https://t.co/yD3zgaAAS2 https://t.co/BGfm60EdkS 50 minutes ago

Gdn_Rd49

Gordon Read BBC Sport - Scottish Cup: Holders Celtic away to St Johnstone in last eight https://t.co/E1Njfum5Ac 51 minutes ago

BBCSportScot

BBC Sport Scotland Scottish Cup 🏆: Holders Celtic away to St Johnstone in last eight. All ties ➡️ https://t.co/jTjh93VO0K https://t.co/47cBXeTUKx 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.