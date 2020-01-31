Bruno Fernandes´ mentality will boost Man Utd, says Bernardo Silva

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bernardo Silva believes his Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes has the mentality and character to be a success at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completed a major January transfer window coup by securing goalscoring midfielder Fernandes from Sporting CP. On his debut, a goalless draw against Wolves at Old Trafford last weekend, Fernandes showed flashes of […]



