Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Wilder elated with one Sheff Utd star for role in crucial comeback win

Wilder elated with one Sheff Utd star for role in crucial comeback win

Team Talk Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder spoke of his delight with one of his players following the win over Bournemouth

The post Wilder elated with one Sheff Utd star for role in crucial comeback win appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump hat tips wrong state after Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl [Video]Trump hat tips wrong state after Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump apparently watched the Super Bowl on Sunday night with the rest of the United States to see the Kansas City Chiefs come from behind to win an exciting Super Bowl..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk Chris Wilder is a happy man after the win over Bournemouth 👊 https://t.co/etofvSvs1q 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.