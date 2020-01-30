Sport24.co.za | Karlsson seals maiden victory in Cape Town

Sweden's Anton Karlsson joked that he was going to claim a come-from-behind victory at the Cape Town Open and did just that at Royal Cape.



Recent related videos from verified sources Vegetation fire brings traffic to standstill in Cape Town A bushfire along the M5 highway in Cape Town, South Africa has brought traffic to a standstill, forcing motorists to turn back. The roadway was closed in both directions between Race course and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:20Published 2 weeks ago Environmental activists dump buckets of coal outside conference venue in Cape Town Environmental activists dumped buckets of coal and protested at the entrance of the Cape Town's Westin Hotel on January 29. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources News24.com | Will Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula fix Cape Town's MyCiTi N2 Express? Fingers are crossed that a meeting between Transport Minister Fikile "Mr Fixit" Mbalula and high ranking Western Cape government officials will get Cape Town's...

News24 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this