Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Vasek Pospisil falls to top-seeded Gael Monfils in Open Sud de France final

Vasek Pospisil falls to top-seeded Gael Monfils in Open Sud de France final

CBC.ca Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil lost to top-seeded Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the Open Sud de France on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

ATP roundup: Pospisil beats fellow Canadian in Montpellier

Vasek Pospisil won an all-Canadian showdown at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, beating third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to earn a spot...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caNews24

Pospisil advances to semifinals at Open Sud de France

Canada's Vasek Pospisil defeated Richard Gasquet of France 6-1, 1-0 on Friday to reach the semifinals at the Open Sud de France.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.