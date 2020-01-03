Global  

Sheffield United goes 5th in EPL with 2-1 win vs Bournemouth

FOX Sports Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sheffield United goes 5th in EPL with 2-1 win vs BournemouthSheffield United has continued to impress in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United [Video]Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League. Klopp said he was delighted with another..

Sheffield United 4/6 to beat Bournemouth in Sunday’s Premier League matchup

Competition: Premier League Market: Sheffield United win Odds: 4/6 @ Bet 365 Now dreaming of securing what would be a famous European finish this season, a...
SoccerNews.com

Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth: Howe rues Lundstram's late winner

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said his side "lost all momentum" after falling behind to Sheffield United on 84 minutes, resulting in a 2-1 loss at Bramall Lane.
BBC Sport


