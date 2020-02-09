Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sai Praneeth, Tai Tzu Ying take Bengaluru Raptors to second consecutive PBL title

Sai Praneeth, Tai Tzu Ying take Bengaluru Raptors to second consecutive PBL title

Indian Express Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IExpressSports

Express Sports Bengaluru Raptors became the first team to successfully defend their title as they defeated North Eastern Warriors… https://t.co/72PPR4jc9p 22 minutes ago

Th3um3r

umer malik RT @Sports_NDTV: Bengaluru Raptors on Sunday became the first team to successfully defend their title as they defeated North Eastern Warrio… 47 minutes ago

Sports_NDTV

NDTV Sports Bengaluru Raptors on Sunday became the first team to successfully defend their title as they defeated North Eastern… https://t.co/VqHfrMxrtR 47 minutes ago

ta_agarwal

Tushar Agarwal RT @TheBridge_IN: Bengaluru Raptors (@blr_raptors) created history to become the first-ever team to successfully defend their title as the… 1 hour ago

TheBridge_IN

The Bridge Bengaluru Raptors (@blr_raptors) created history to become the first-ever team to successfully defend their title a… https://t.co/XZmcGj0aCA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.