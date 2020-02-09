Sai Praneeth, Tai Tzu Ying take Bengaluru Raptors to second consecutive PBL title Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Express Sports Bengaluru Raptors became the first team to successfully defend their title as they defeated North Eastern Warriors… https://t.co/72PPR4jc9p 22 minutes ago umer malik RT @Sports_NDTV: Bengaluru Raptors on Sunday became the first team to successfully defend their title as they defeated North Eastern Warrio… 47 minutes ago NDTV Sports Bengaluru Raptors on Sunday became the first team to successfully defend their title as they defeated North Eastern… https://t.co/VqHfrMxrtR 47 minutes ago Tushar Agarwal RT @TheBridge_IN: Bengaluru Raptors (@blr_raptors) created history to become the first-ever team to successfully defend their title as the… 1 hour ago The Bridge Bengaluru Raptors (@blr_raptors) created history to become the first-ever team to successfully defend their title a… https://t.co/XZmcGj0aCA 2 hours ago