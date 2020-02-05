Global  

Mookie Betts trade: Red Sox, Dodgers making progress; Twins could be involved in separate deal, reports say

CBS Sports Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A Mookie Betts trade resolution may finally be coming soon
Recent related videos from verified sources

Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts and David Price [Video]Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts and David Price

dodgers acquire mookie betts david price deal red sox three-team deal

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:38Published

WBZ News Update For February 5 [Video]WBZ News Update For February 5

Wintry Weather In Forecast; Mookie Betts & David Price Traded; 3 Manchester Officers Stabbed

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mookie Betts trade: Breaking down Red Sox's underwhelming return for one of baseball's best players

Alex Verdugo and Brusdar Graterol have their merits, and their blemishes
CBS Sports

With Mookie Betts Trade, Red Sox Stick to an Unpopular Plan

Less than 16 months removed from a World Series title, Boston dealt its best player, to the displeasure of many fans. Now the club must weather the storm and...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsdayCBS SportsFOX SportsESPN

Tweets about this

FrankGirardot

Frank Girardot RT @TheGussReport: Oh no, ⁦@Dodgers⁩! Get this done! https://t.co/7YKzLEQqZc 1 minute ago

gasfuel

automotive ‘Progress’ Reported Between Red Sox, Dodgers In Mookie Betts Trade Talks https://t.co/AXLeJbpPHN 3 minutes ago

JoeyCardello

Joey Zeke RT @BNightengale: The lengthy delay in this blockbuster trade may actually benefit the #Dodgers. They not only will still get Mookie Betts… 3 minutes ago

Danny65329884

Danny From Discover on Google https://t.co/D5vzGPODab 9 minutes ago

BarbersChairNet

The Barber’s Chair Network 🏁🏁🏁 RT @BarbersChairNet: NEW #BallDontLie hitting the network right now! Turning the page from NFL to the NBA as @BarbChairScott & @OctobersOw… 10 minutes ago

Daviddix69

leatherman RT @MLBPipeline: The #MNTwins are reportedly pulling out of the three-way deal that would have sent Mookie Betts to the #Dodgers and @Twins… 10 minutes ago

janicer30dude

Jose Perez Take that Boston chickened Mookie Betts trade will likely involve two separate deals between Red Sox, Dodgers, Twi… https://t.co/ayAcE0GOkk 19 minutes ago

Lakers_newsnow

Los Angeles Sports News Mookie Betts trade to Dodgers still 'in limbo' - Major League Baseball News - https://t.co/pcLHDYJpQk https://t.co/SzIcySACCU 21 minutes ago

