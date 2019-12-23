Global  

Billy Sharp EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield United skipper backs Chris Wilder’s men to secure European qualification

talkSPORT Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Billy Sharp has tipped Sheffield United to secure European football next season after moving to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea with a 2-1 win against struggling Bournemouth on Sunday. The Blades came from behind to beat the Cherries at Bramall Lane, thanks to goals from Sharp and substitute John Lundstram. The result has all […]
