Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > XFL on FOX | Matt McGloin sneaks in the New York Guardians first TD in franchise history

XFL on FOX | Matt McGloin sneaks in the New York Guardians first TD in franchise history

FOX Sports Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
XFL on FOX | Matt McGloin sneaks in the New York Guardians first TD in franchise historyGuardians' QB Matt McGloin runs in the 1-yard TD to put New York on the board first against The Tampa Bay Vipers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New Jersey Bookstore Shines Spotlight On African-American Stories

New Jersey Bookstore Shines Spotlight On African-American Stories 02:19

 As we celebrate Black History Month, we want to recognize a business in New Jersey that's shining a spotlight on African-American stories; CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How black greek organizations are helping our community [Video]How black greek organizations are helping our community

For decades, historically black fraternities and sororities have made service away of life. Known as the "Divine 9", these local organizations are making major contributions to the community.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:22Published

This Day in History: Beatles Arrive in New York [Video]This Day in History: Beatles Arrive in New York

This Day in History: Beatles Arrive in New York February 7, 1964 Arriving at Kennedy Airport, the visit marked the British rock band's first to the U.S. and the arrival of "Beatlemania." They were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Matt Adams agrees to minor league deal with New York Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Adams agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets on Friday, hoping to earn a job as a backup and a bat with pop off the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNews

Fox News Anchor Confronts Trump Official For Travel Law Targeting New York: ‘Why Not Nevada?’

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on Friday confronted Customs and Borders Protection Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez over the Trump administration’s decision to...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com XFL on FOX | Matt McGloin sneaks in the New York Guardians first TD in franchise history https://t.co/fzEXpVdIpA 29 minutes ago

86Chuy68

Jesus Jimenez RT @XFLWorldWide: Matt McGloin sneaks it in for the TOUCHDOWN to open up scoring in New York. 7-0 Guardians > Vipers #XFL #XFL2020 ht… 1 hour ago

XFLWorldWide

XFL WorldWide Matt McGloin sneaks it in for the TOUCHDOWN to open up scoring in New York. 7-0 Guardians > Vipers #XFL… https://t.co/26E6bIRbVA 1 hour ago

mewishnia

Mark Wishnia™ Penn Stater Matt McGloin QB sneaks his way into the end zone for the @NYGuardians first ever TD. 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.