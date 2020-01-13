Global  

Tampa Bay Vipers DT Ricky Walker becomes first player ejected in XFL reboot

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sunday marked the first XFL game for both the New York Guardians and the Tampa Bay Vipers in the rebooted professional football league.
Tweets about this

16Chase16

charti! (diRt nowitzki) RT @brgridiron: First ejection in XFL history: Tampa Bay Vipers tackle Ricky Walker got tossed for throwing a punch https://t.co/tMda5yvg6k 7 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Tampa Bay Vipers DT Ricky Walker becomes first player ejected in XFL reboot https://t.co/cuUg76goI7 https://t.co/Pbug4YwyIv 32 minutes ago

NFL_FootballFan

Morey Schapira Tampa Bay Vipers DT Ricky Walker becomes first player ejected in XFL reboot https://t.co/yH6CPDOtPW 36 minutes ago

_bvgg_

BVGG RT @247KevinBoilard: Tampa Bay Vipers DT Ricky Walker is ejected from an XFL game for throwing this punch https://t.co/ygZPUwVmMa 38 minutes ago

AthleteSwag

Athlete Swag RT @GridironSwag: The first XFL ejection was crazy! https://t.co/hfj9aCRAtq 42 minutes ago

BaseballBros

Baseball Bros RT @AthleteSwag: We have our first XFL ejection! https://t.co/CuK9ilns4x 50 minutes ago

GridironSwag

Gridiron Swag The first XFL ejection was crazy! https://t.co/hfj9aCRAtq 1 hour ago

