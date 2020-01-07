Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig: Equals on the pitch, poles apart off it

Global  

Bayern Munich versus RB Leipzig – if ever a fixture was about more than the game itself, this was it. In its plainest reading, absent any nuance, Sunday’s Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena pitted history, heritage and prestige against, well, Leipzig. Bayern, with their 29 league titles and five European Cups, are a global powerhouse, […]

