Inter Milan 4-2 AC Milan: Inter win Milan derby to go top of Serie A

BBC Sport Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Inter Milan launch a superb second-half comeback from 2-0 down to stun rivals AC Milan and go top of Serie A.
Recent related news from verified sources

Lukaku on target as Inter win Milan derby to become Serie A leaders

Inter Milan stormed to the Serie A summit thanks to a second-half fightback that clinched Antonio Conte’s men a 4-2 Derby della Madonnina victory over AC...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC SportDaily Star

Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A derby – TV channel, kick-off time and team news

Inter Milan and AC Milan go head-to-head this evening as the two Italian giants look to continue their fine runs in Serie A. The Nerazzurri are looking to...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Sport

alhassankabeer7

Yellowcr7_Yellowvic RT @PremierSportsTV: 🔵⚫ Lukaku put the icing on the cake for Inter late on! 🔝 It finishes 4-2, and they're top of the table, level on poin… 2 seconds ago

OfficialEjike

Ejike 🇮🇹 🇳🇬 RT @FutbolBible: Inter Milan 4-2 AC Milan PSG 4-2 Lyon Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona What a fucking day of football. Ibrahimovic scored, Lukaku… 4 seconds ago

like765puro

ちゅりお RT @DerbydiMilano: Inter 4-2 Milan (Lukaku) header! what a comeback with the pressure at 1000 at half time. https://t.co/ibazan3dXX 4 seconds ago

ganiyuridwanayo

IBNBATUTA RT @zeezish___: While Conte and Inter Milan are determined to win the Serie A, Sarri and Juventus are determined to help Ronaldo win the Ba… 6 seconds ago

Richykiss

Mr. Boadu RT @lfcrealtalk: Lukaku not good enough for 8th in the Premier League Man Utd, but good enough for top of Serie A Inter Milan? 😂 7 seconds ago

benardo79

Benard Gjoka RT @DerbydiMilano: Inter 3-2 Milan STEFAN DE VRIJJJJJ an Incredible header and a potential comeback for the ages! https://t.co/lrZOcQlvfl 11 seconds ago

__khaliff

FAKOL RT @TrollFootball: Calm down Inter fans, it's just AC Milan. 11 seconds ago

mfachrurroji

M. Fachrurroji Milan is black and blue, FORZA INTER!!!!! 11 seconds ago

