Erik Jones wins Busch Clash exhibition race at Daytona as field decimated by crashes

The top action from Daytona 500 pole qualifying, the Busch Clash exhibition race and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The first race of the NASCAR season was a demolition derby that turned Daytona International Speedway into a giant junkyard. The...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



