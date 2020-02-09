Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Erik Jones wins Busch Clash exhibition race at Daytona as field decimated by crashes

Erik Jones wins Busch Clash exhibition race at Daytona as field decimated by crashes

azcentral.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Erik Jones survived a wreckfest at Daytona International Speedway and won the season-opening exhibition race with only six cars racing at the end.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NASCAR Highlights from 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

The top action from Daytona 500 pole qualifying, the Busch Clash exhibition race and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway.
USATODAY.com

Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The first race of the NASCAR season was a demolition derby that turned Daytona International Speedway into a giant junkyard. The...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Motorsport_Ed

Charles Bradley Erik Jones wins crash-filled Busch Clash with push from Hamlin https://t.co/uWNmB98w8b via @motorsport 3 seconds ago

thefinallap

The Final Lap Erik Jones Wins Busch Clash at Daytona with mangled wreckage #nascar https://t.co/RSIafDm7pB https://t.co/irbePK1fMl 3 minutes ago

STaranto92

Steven Taranto In a #BuschClash we'll remember forever, @Erik_Jones was somehow able to take the checkered flag with a car caved i… https://t.co/Um0mtZXr4F 9 minutes ago

Nascar_News

NASCAR News Erik Jones wins crash-filled Busch Clash with push from Hamlin https://t.co/yGXkPOhwB9 12 minutes ago

Nascar_News

NASCAR News Erik Jones wins crash-filled Busch Clash at Daytona https://t.co/J13Sp3qnpI 12 minutes ago

_HollyCain

Holly Cain "Craziest race I've ever been in,'' @Erik_Jones says of his win in Sunday's Busch Clash at @DISupdates. "Definitely… https://t.co/PA20nPQzYq 12 minutes ago

autoracingdaily

Auto Racing Daily #NASCAR Cup: @Erik_Jones wins crash-filled #BuschClash at @DISupdates @JoeGibbsRacing https://t.co/S9KFxpB2AE 14 minutes ago

MurphysLaw4140

Sean Murphy RT @NASCARonNBC: Erik Jones wins wreck filled #BuschClash in overtime as only six cars finish the race. #NASCAR https://t.co/az4K7r5Jp4 htt… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.