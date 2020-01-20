Global  

Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 Lyon: Cavani on target as Tuchel´s men hold off fightback

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Substitute Edinson Cavani scored his first Ligue 1 goal since August as Paris Saint-Germain held off a second-half Lyon fightback to win 4-2 on Sunday and restore a 12-point lead at the summit. The runaway leaders took a two-goal lead into half-time at the Parc des Princes thanks to strikes from Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, […]

The post Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 Lyon: Cavani on target as Tuchel´s men hold off fightback appeared first on Soccer News.
