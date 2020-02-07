Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona: Messi instrumental as LaLiga champions return to winning ways
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Lionel Messi grabbed a hat-trick of assists as Barcelona ended a tumultuous week with a pulsating 3-2 LaLiga win over Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday. The Catalan giants were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao in midweek, while Messi has been involved in a public spat with technical […]
