Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona: Messi instrumental as LaLiga champions return to winning ways

Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona: Messi instrumental as LaLiga champions return to winning ways

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Lionel Messi grabbed a hat-trick of assists as Barcelona ended a tumultuous week with a pulsating 3-2 LaLiga win over Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday. The Catalan giants were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao in midweek, while Messi has been involved in a public spat with technical […]


News video: We want to be in the league championship until the end, says Barca's Setien

We want to be in the league championship until the end, says Barca's Setien 01:29

 Barcelona coach Quique Setien prepares to lead his side against Real Betis, the club that catapulted him to fame.

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City [Video]Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week..

It is my wish to see Messi finish his career at Barcelona – Guardiola [Video]It is my wish to see Messi finish his career at Barcelona – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says it’s his wish for Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, pouring cold water on the idea that Manchester City could sign the Argentine.

Setien looking forward to ‘special’ clash against former club Real Betis

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is expecting a “special game” as he returns to former club Real Betis on Sunday for the first time since stepping into his...
Belfast Telegraph

Messi picks apart Barcelona crisis of his own making

He waited, and waited, and waited. And then Barcelona scored. And their world made sense again. Lionel Messi might be without a goal of his own since January 30,...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

PauloAlex973

Paulo Alexandre RT @FutbolBible: Inter Milan 4-2 AC Milan PSG 4-2 Lyon Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona What a fucking day of football. Ibrahimovic scored, Lukaku… 1 minute ago

Berita7dotid

berita7.id Man of the Match Real Betis vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi - https://t.co/Bh60wVi3vw 5 minutes ago

g_d_dave

ebube RT @TheEuropeanLad: FT: Real Betis 2-3 FC Barcelona. Goals from Frenkie de Jong, Busquets & Lenglet thanks to 3 assists from Messi gives B… 8 minutes ago

gingercatgames

Ginger Cat Games Lionel Messi leads Barcelona past Real Betis with a hat trick of assists https://t.co/5PCuTlX75f #Betis 10 minutes ago

footynew247

Footy News back Barcelona had Lionel Messi to thank once more after his hat-trick of assists helped the La Liga champions batt… https://t.co/4BqHuX1qGG 13 minutes ago

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @hk_sakai: Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Lionel Messi Inspires Dramatic Comeback https://t.co/9a86254nUe #goal… 15 minutes ago

dcdaveed

tetsuo RT @MsBarcaOfficial: What a goal from Messi’s pass to De Jong. Barcelona 1-1 Real Betis #BetisBarça https://t.co/KyYXjcutYW 17 minutes ago

