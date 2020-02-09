Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win

Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 26 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory. Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3-pointers. One of them, by Marcus Smart with 8:19 remaining, gave Boston the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatrickTineo24

Patrick Tineo RT @wbz: GAME RECAP: Celtics Edge Thunder 112-111 For 7th Straight Win https://t.co/tXDLFVHkr9 14 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win https://t.co/GvbPSeMsXQ 16 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News GAME RECAP: Celtics Edge Thunder 112-111 For 7th Straight Win https://t.co/tXDLFVHkr9 18 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win https://t.co/JlNeiBgDtd 18 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win https://t.co/908O19qebc #sports #feedly 20 minutes ago

AgathaDejaeger

Agatha Dejaeger "Celtics Edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th Straight Win" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/KMwbtx1WgS 21 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win https://t.co/Aad0nSPJOe 22 minutes ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win https://t.co/YwE9HMn4cL #OklahomaCityThunder… https://t.co/iiOG8LhJM2 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.