Taylor handles the wind, Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach

FOX Sports Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Nick Taylor had a couple of big obstacles in his way to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
News video: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview 00:42

 The PGA Tour returns to California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will look to win another title. Katie Johnston reports.

Taylor handles the wind, Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Nick Taylor had more trouble with the wind than he did with Phil Mickelson. The Canadian managed both just fine Sunday and won the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersNews24Reuters IndiaNYTimes.comFOX Sports

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores, grades: Nick Taylor holds off Phil Mickelson for victory

It was a two-man dual at Pebble on Sunday
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Journaltimes

The Journal Times PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Nick Taylor had more trouble with the wind than he did with Phil Mickelson. The Canadian man… https://t.co/JaaYzBSyfl 5 minutes ago

AmbroseGier

Ambrose Gier "Taylor Handles the Wind, Mickelson to Win at Pebble Beach" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/OaYl3I10Zf 9 minutes ago

PlantLifeHewo

Bob Hope "Taylor Handles the Wind, Mickelson to Win at Pebble Beach" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/KwhpvXUXLR 10 minutes ago

QuietOnTheTee

QuietOnTheTee "Taylor Handles the Wind, Mickelson to Win at Pebble Beach" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/CpRIqglUfw #QuietOnTheTee 11 minutes ago

GolfIvan78

Ivan Alvarez Taylor handles the wind, Lefty to win at Pebble https://t.co/urAOynmnYy https://t.co/6ZQZz4qq4S 15 minutes ago

RLymangrover

Roland Lymangrover USA TODAY: Taylor handles the wind, Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach https://t.co/88UIjyUz3a 19 minutes ago

Sporterx3

Sporterx Taylor handles the wind, Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach https://t.co/hjPkbZpF6g https://t.co/Ge80Zo66o6 23 minutes ago

OzIkenberry

Oz Ikenberry "Taylor Handles the Wind, Mickelson to Win at Pebble Beach" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/DHLeni3vBc 24 minutes ago

