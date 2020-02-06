The Journal Times PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Nick Taylor had more trouble with the wind than he did with Phil Mickelson. The Canadian man… https://t.co/JaaYzBSyfl 5 minutes ago Ambrose Gier "Taylor Handles the Wind, Mickelson to Win at Pebble Beach" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/OaYl3I10Zf 9 minutes ago Bob Hope "Taylor Handles the Wind, Mickelson to Win at Pebble Beach" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/KwhpvXUXLR 10 minutes ago QuietOnTheTee "Taylor Handles the Wind, Mickelson to Win at Pebble Beach" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/CpRIqglUfw #QuietOnTheTee 11 minutes ago Ivan Alvarez Taylor handles the wind, Lefty to win at Pebble https://t.co/urAOynmnYy https://t.co/6ZQZz4qq4S 15 minutes ago Roland Lymangrover USA TODAY: Taylor handles the wind, Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach https://t.co/88UIjyUz3a 19 minutes ago Sporterx Taylor handles the wind, Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach https://t.co/hjPkbZpF6g https://t.co/Ge80Zo66o6 23 minutes ago Oz Ikenberry "Taylor Handles the Wind, Mickelson to Win at Pebble Beach" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/DHLeni3vBc 24 minutes ago