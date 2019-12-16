World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson beats Graeme Dott 10-8 in final

The Cueist Neil Robertson captures World Grand Prix title https://t.co/6E0Yhz0DM3 https://t.co/ONqQn6vV8I 12 minutes ago Live Snooker News Live #Snooker News - Neil Robertson Wins 2020 World Grand Prix https://t.co/lvnqAqjdWR - By SnookerHQ 17 minutes ago World Snooker Federation RT @WPBSAofficial: 🏆 CHAMPION | Neil Robertson (@nr147) has defeated Graeme Dott 10-8 to win the Coral World Grand Prix. The victory is hi… 21 minutes ago WPBSA 🏆 CHAMPION | Neil Robertson (@nr147) has defeated Graeme Dott 10-8 to win the Coral World Grand Prix. The victory… https://t.co/bCq7xBuymB 23 minutes ago ZoyaG RT @lovselby: Neil Robertson is the Winner of The Coral World Grand Prix 2020 in Cheltenham! He beats Graeme Dott 10 - 8 and wins his 18… 26 minutes ago FlashScore.com.au AUSSIE ON 🔥 Neil Robertson is in the form of his life after securing the 2020 #WorldGrandPrix in a thrilling Final… https://t.co/FE0niuJ2Bm 29 minutes ago Alla Kolbina RT @Livesnooker: Your 2020 World Grand Prix champion - Neil Robertson! 🇦🇺🏆 https://t.co/mQAjZRQM3a 40 minutes ago David Caulfield Yet another ranking title for the Australian. Read here: https://t.co/eLy3zl5WsQ 52 minutes ago