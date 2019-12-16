Global  

World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson beats Graeme Dott 10-8 in final

BBC Sport Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Neil Robertson beats Graeme Dott 10-8 to win the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham for his 18th ranking title.
Trump beats Robertson to win German Masters

World champion Judd Trump has beaten world number two Neil Robertson to win the German Masters in Berlin.
BBC Sport

Mark Williams defies gout to beat Barry Hawkins at World Grand Prix

Mark Williams defies a bout of gout to beat Barry Hawkins 4-2 in the first round of snooker's World Grand Prix.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

