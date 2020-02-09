Global  

Erik Jones wins Busch Clash exhibition race at Daytona as field decimated by crashes

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Erik Jones survived a wreckfest at Daytona International Speedway and won the season-opening exhibition race with only six cars racing at the end.
NASCAR Highlights from 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

The top action from Daytona 500 pole qualifying, the Busch Clash exhibition race and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway.
USATODAY.com

Busch Clash at Daytona represents beginning of end for 7-time champ Jimmie Johnson

Sunday's exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway marks the first stop for Jimmie Johnson, who will retire following the 2020 NASCAR season.
USATODAY.com

