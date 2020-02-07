Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig | 2020 Bundesliga Highlights

KING OF BOYS 💭 RT @AlasdairGold: Jose Mourinho in the stands at the Allianz Arena, watching RB Leipzig's Bundesliga game at Bayern Munich ahead of next We… 2 minutes ago

Khaled Roman RT @Squawka: RB Leipzig are the first team to keep a clean sheet against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga or Champions League this season.… 16 minutes ago

Dillon RT @tutulismyname: Watching RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich battle for first place in the Bundesliga. The most important match of the season.… 1 hour ago

FOX Sports PH Bayern Munich were not good enough to warrant a win against RB Leipzig, says Thiago Alcantara, while Peter Gulacsi… https://t.co/3jckkXf6ht 1 hour ago

وان هارون وان بيساكه RT @Squawka: RB Leipzig are the challengers to Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance. Timo Werner is the challenger to Robert Lewandowski's… 1 hour ago

وان هارون وان بيساكه RT @WhoScored: Dayot Upamecano: MotM -- Bayern Munich 0-0 @DieRotenBullen For more match stats -- https://t.co/4S9jKwv8ma https://t.co/Sk… 1 hour ago

Inquirer RT @INQUIRERSports: Bayern Munich was held to a 0-0 draw by Leipzig as it stayed top of the Bundesliga but failed to extend its lead in the… 2 hours ago