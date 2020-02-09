Global  

Conte hails gutsy Inter on ´special night´

Antonio Conte admitted Inter were at risk of “a hammering” before they came from two goals down to beat Milan 4-2 in the Derby della Madonnina and go top of the Serie A table. Goals from Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic put Milan two ahead at half-time, but quickfire strikes from Marcelo Brozovic and Matias […]

