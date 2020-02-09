Conte hails gutsy Inter on ´special night´ Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Antonio Conte admitted Inter were at risk of “a hammering” before they came from two goals down to beat Milan 4-2 in the Derby della Madonnina and go top of the Serie A table. Goals from Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic put Milan two ahead at half-time, but quickfire strikes from Marcelo Brozovic and Matias […]



The post Conte hails gutsy Inter on ´special night´ appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IndiaNews Conte hails gutsy Inter on 'special night' https://t.co/pqGZV6CwF1 :Auto pickup by wikyou 57 minutes ago Football Goals & Highlights Antonio Conte hails gutsy Inter on 'special night' after Milan derby win #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/EqBXWFKJ24 1 hour ago Osho,Oluwatoba RT @SK_Football: Inter are about to embark on a "very intense period", according to Antonio Conte, who heaped praise on their Milan derby p… 2 hours ago Sportskeeda Football Inter are about to embark on a "very intense period", according to Antonio Conte, who heaped praise on their Milan… https://t.co/nJ33DZIc8v 2 hours ago