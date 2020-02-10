Will Hill seals Battlehawks first victory with interception to top Renegades, 15-9 Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The St. Louis Battlehawks began their franchise history with an upset victory over the Dallas Renegades, 15-9. QB Jordan Ta'amu led the Battlehawks with 209 passing yards, 77 rushing yards and one passing TD, while Matt Jones added 85 yards rushing.

0

