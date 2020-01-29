Global  

Sachin Tendulkar's 'six' is a big hit!

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Never was an innings break so anticipated in a game of cricket. It lasted for five-odd minutes but for Sachin Tendulkar devotees, even that was good enough time if their 'God' is out there on the 22 yards in a country where he is revered no less than his own. And those five minutes of just putting bat to ball for...
