Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > U-19 World Cup: India young guns lose to Bangladesh to miss consecutive title

U-19 World Cup: India young guns lose to Bangladesh to miss consecutive title

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
U-19 World Cup: India young guns lose to Bangladesh to miss consecutive title*Potcherstroom:* A sprightly bunch of Bangladesh boys created history by winning their country's first global cricket title, shocking defending champions India by three wickets in the summit clash of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday. In a low-scoring final, Bangladesh first choked India to a meagre 177 in 47.2 overs and then...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals [Video]'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer lauded the Under-19 cricket team on their performance in the ongoing World Cup. India's U-19 team reached the World Cup finals by defeating Pakistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published

What young India wants [Video]What young India wants

India is among the world's youngest nations. More than half of its population, over 600 million people, is under the age of 25. That is an extraordinary demographic that gives a sense of importance of..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 08:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U19s Cricket World Cup highlights: Bangladesh beat India in final to win first title

Watch as Bangladesh secure their first U19s World Cup title after India lose seven wickets for just 21 runs in the final in South Africa.
BBC Sport

ICC Under-19 World Cup: India set to lock horns with Pakistan in 1st semi-final

The Indian Under-19 cricket team will battle it out with arch-rivals Pakistan in the first semi-final clash of the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) World...
Zee News


Tweets about this

parvindabas

Parvin Dabas RT @SportsIndiaShow: Bangladesh won their first-ever ICC event after the young guns toppled the defending champions in a highly riveting fi… 10 hours ago

fearnocreation

Freind Well I did not feel Bad that Bangladesh has won the world cup. Congrats Bangladesh indeed a well deserved and much… https://t.co/K9hFaDcBep 10 hours ago

BatwadaSaurabh

100rab No 4 Position cost India a World Cup last year. No 4 Position might cost us the World Cup again, now for young guns… https://t.co/JgfpwassD6 16 hours ago

thiru1403

Thiruparajaganathan Is pressure of world cup Finals getting over these #India under 19 Young guns as similar to 2006 & 2016 #U19WCFinal… https://t.co/RKDl1rJIPu 17 hours ago

SajivKumar13

Sajiv Kumar Wat a day it was!!Victory from the young guns over PAKISTAN not losing a single wicket. It was road to final being… https://t.co/wFIkDL2reK 5 days ago

sgpatil10

tendulkars Happiness is to beat Pakistan in a world cup. The young guns of @BCCI India fire's yet again. #U19WorldCup Proud. Jai Hind 6 days ago

DebSanjeev

Sanjeev Deb @BCCI Here's a shout out for India's young guns as they prepare to take on Pakistan in the semi final of the U19… https://t.co/kjHMZkQ1Bj 6 days ago

RMFsl

ملک فیصل RT @zia_ISF: ITs a Semi final Day 💪🏾♥ U19 cricket world cup 2020 (1st Semi final) *🇵🇰 PAKISTAN vs INDIA 🇮🇳* Pakistani YounG guns taking on… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.