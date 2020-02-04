Global  

Athanasiou helps Red Wings knock off Bruins 3-1

FOX Sports Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Athanasiou helps Red Wings knock off Bruins 3-1
News video: Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights 02:40

 Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins, 02/09/2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bertuzzi, Athanasiou juggling act [Video]Bertuzzi, Athanasiou juggling act

Detroit Red Wings players Tyler Bertuzzi and Andreas Athanasiou put on a juggling act during pregame warmups

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NHL-worst Red Wings beat league-best Bruins 3-1 for 2nd time

DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou snapped a tie midway through the third period and scored an empty-net goal in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Red Wings...
Seattle Times

Red Wings snap 9-game skid with 4-3 shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored twice and converted one of Detroit’s two shootout goals, and the Red Wings snapped a nine-game skid with a 4-3 win...
Seattle Times

