India, B'desh come to blows in U19 WC final

IndiaTimes Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
"It's a dream come true" said Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, who regretted the unwanted aggression from his players which nearly resulted into a free for all after his team won the ICC U-19 World Cup.
