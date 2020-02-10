Global  

Former NFL WR Cherry wins Oscar for short film

ESPN Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Matthew A. Cherry, who spent about three seasons in the NFL with several teams, won an Academy Award for his animated short film "Hair Love."
News video: Former University of Akron WR Matthew Cherry wins Oscar for animated short 'Hair Love'

Former University of Akron WR Matthew Cherry wins Oscar for animated short 'Hair Love' 00:43

 Former University of Akron and NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry became the second former professional athlete in history to receive an Oscar with his win Sunday for the animated short “Hair Love.”

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Toliver Talk About 'Hair Love' [Video]Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Toliver Talk About "Hair Love"

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Toliver talk about how they teamed up to make the Oscar winning short "Hair Love."

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Short Film (Animated) for HAIR LOVE. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars..

Heartwarming film "Hair Love" wins Oscar for best animated short

The win makes former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry the second professional athlete to win an Oscar.
CBS News

Oscars 2020: Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for his short film "Dear Basketball" that bagged award for best animated short film.
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV RT @Local12Skinny: Former #Bengals wide receiver earned an Oscar on Sunday Night: https://t.co/Rvll0eNTYt @Local12 @Benals #NFL @NFL #NewDE… 5 minutes ago

bobospeare

Energypapi RT @PublishersWkly: Former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry’s film-turned-picture book, ‘Hair Love,’ has received an Oscar for Best Animated Sh… 5 minutes ago

Local12Skinny

Richard Skinner Former #Bengals wide receiver earned an Oscar on Sunday Night: https://t.co/Rvll0eNTYt @Local12 @Benals #NFL @NFL… https://t.co/GWjeMoYqNu 6 minutes ago

balchlogistics

Balch Logistics Former #NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry wins #Oscars, 8 years after saying he would 🏆 https://t.co/nhvlxXZcw1 25 minutes ago

BevVincent

Bev Vincent RT @YahooNews: Former NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry wins Oscar, 8 years after saying he would https://t.co/VKPJzScmpF https://t.co/PKLi0… 27 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick Former NFL player scoops Oscar eight years after predicting he would win award: * Matthew A Cherry wins award for b… https://t.co/YqJpijQQsQ 58 minutes ago

marycsquared

marycsquared RT @KeithaNelsonFCN: My two cents... Here’s why I’m incredibly proud of @MatthewACherry and his Oscar win for #HairLove.. https://t.co/iNE… 1 hour ago

cymiller14

Carla Miller RT @SNFonNBC: Former NFL receiver, Matthew Cherry, won the best animated short prize for Hair Love. https://t.co/z3cOJoCUNa 1 hour ago

