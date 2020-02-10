Global  

Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history

FOX Sports Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise historyLou Williams led the way with 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers didn't need star forward Kawhi Leonard in their 133-92 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers
